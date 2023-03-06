Heidi Klum: 'I'm so proud of how my daughter is juggling college and career!'

Hedi Klum is "very proud" of how her daughter is balancing her career and her studies

The 49-year-old supermodel is mother to Leni, 18, with ex-partner Flavio Briatore as well as Henry, 17 · Johan, 16, and 13-year-old Lou with former husband Seal and is amazed that her eldest - who is currently studying interior design whilst also following in her mother's footsteps - is managing to carve out a career and study at the same time.

She told PEOPLE: "I'm very proud of my daughter and her modelling. And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already!"

Before allowing her to pursue a modelling career at the age of 16, Heidi previously explained that Leni - who has now starred in campaigns for brands such as Dolce and Gabanna and graced the cover of Vogue - had been approached for fashion work since childhood but held off until she felt comfortable putting her in the public eye.

She said: "She's old enough now. I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.

"Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different. You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."

