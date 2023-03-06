Dave Bautista turned down a role in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise for 'Gears of War'.

The wrestler-turned-actor plays Marcus Phoenix in the Netflix adaptation of the video game saga, and he has confessed that he declined an offer to appear in a 'Fast and Furious' film alongside Vin Diesel because he just wasn't "interested" in the franchise.

He told Collider: “I don’t mean to offend anybody. I’m not putting down anything else, I’m just saying ['Gears'] is way more interesting to me.

“I don’t want to pretend like I’m actually interested in something I’m not when there’s something I’m actually really excited about that you guys have under control. Would you consider me for that?”

The 54-year-old star added: “I don’t think there’s any harm in that. I’m not trying to step on anybody else’s toes, I’m just saying like this is what I love and I’m seriously passionate about this. I can do a good job for you guys on this.”

Another role he would love to take on is Batman's arch-nemesis, Bane.

He told the outlet: “I think I could bring an interesting twist to it, and I think I could do the character justice.

“Not only in performance but also in physicality."

On what his version of the DC character would be like, he added: “I’d love that role where I’d have to go back up to 320 pounds just to play this character, like that it would happen. I could… play Bane in a way that’s not only menacing and ominous but also freakishly intelligent.”

However, it's not a role he will likely end up nabbing.

Fans thought the opportunity could well arise after his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn took charge of DC Studios - alongside Peter Safran - but the star recently insisted Bane should be portrayed by a "younger and fresher" actor.

He said: "I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that."

Bautista insists he "understands" the need for a younger face to portray the character, and doesn't believe he would "bring justice" to the role at this point in his career.

He added to Insider: "I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors.

"You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that. And, also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it.

"I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy."