Final Fantasy 16 is the first numbered game in the series to feature the F-word

2023/03/06

'Final Fantasy 16' will be the first numbered sequel to feature the F-word.

The hotly-anticipated game will also be the first in the hit series to have a mature rating.

Square Enix’s Michael-Christopher Koji Fox told WellPlayed: "it’s great to have somebody yell ‘f***!’ when the situation calls for it."

However, he insisted they didn't go "too over the top" with expletives.

Fox continued: "There are a lot of great characters in the game. Because it’s a mature game, I got to let some of them swear which has been fun. In 'Final Fantasy' games, it has always been teen [rated] so we have to be careful for the language.

‘This [Final Fantasy 16] is the first numbered 'Final Fantasy' that is mature. We didn’t go too over the top."

'Final Fantasy 16' arrives on June 22 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

