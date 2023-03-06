Cher thinks that being "happy" keeps her looking young.

The 76-year-old pop icon - who is currently dating music executive Alexander Edwards, 37, - was asked what the secret is to her youthful complexion and admitted that she has no idea other than that she has a cheery disposition.

She told ExtraTV: "I don't know, I mean, I'm just happy! I kind of just [wake up like this], yeah!"

Towards the end of last year, the 'Believe' songstress - who was initially married to Sonny Bono from 1964 until 1975 and has 54-year-old son Chaz with him whilst she also has P. Exeter Blue, 46, with second husband Gregg Allman - explained that even though her current relationship might seem "kind of ridiculous" because of the 40-year age gap, it still works in "real life" because of how well they get along and noted that older men didn't seem to be too keen on her.

She said: "On paper it’s kind of ridiculous but in real life we get along great. He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. But he's very kind, he's very smart. He's very talented and he's really funny so, and I think he's quite handsome.

"If I hadn’t met younger men in my life I would've never had a date. Older men just didn’t like me all that much. ... Younger men don’t care if you’re, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody."