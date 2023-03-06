Bandai Namco has released a trailer for the next game in the 'Dragon Ball Z' fighting game series.

The follow-up to the 2018 hit 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is tentatively titled 'Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi'.

Not much else is known about the title at this time, however, the promo clip teases: "Get ready to battle ... A new sparking begins."

Meanwhile, in other games news, 'God Of War: Ragnarok' has made BAFTA history after landing 14 nominations at the upcoming BAFTA Games Awards.

The hit action-adventure game from Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment leads the way at the prestigious gaming awards ceremony, with a record number of nods, including 'Best Game'.

The title is also in contention for EE Game of the Year, which is chosen by the public.

Amazingly, the game has four chances of winning the Performer in a Supporting Role prize, with Adam J. Harrington (Sindri), Danielle Bisutti (Freya), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Angrboda), and Ryan Hurst (Thor) up for the accolade.

Their competition is Alison Jaye, Alva in 'Horizon Forbidden West', and Charlotta Mohlin, who is The One in 'Immortality'.

'Ragnarok' also earned nods in the Animation, Audio, Narrative, Design, and Technology categories.

The second most-nominated title is the third-person cat adventure title 'Stray', with eight nominations, including Best Game.

'Elden Ring' has seven nominations and will go head-to-head with 'Ragnarok' for a number of awards, including Best Game and Game of the Year.

Elsewhere, 'A Plague Tale: Requiem', 'Horizon Forbidden West', and the indie title 'Tunic' scored five nominations apiece.

The BAFTA Games Awards will take place on March 30 at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall and will be livestreamed exclusively on BAFTA’s Twitch channel from 18.50pm.