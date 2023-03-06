Twitter can’t stop trolls anymore, say insiders.

According to data and employees at the tech giant, the microblogging site cannot stop online harassment and doxing due to staffing cuts carried out by Elon Musk, who took over the site in late 2022 for $44 billion, amid a wider trend of slashing employee numbers in the sector.

Sam - which is not his real name - told the BBC’s investigative journalism programme, ‘Panorama’: "For someone on the inside, it's like a building where all the pieces are on fire.

"When you look at it from the outside, the façade looks fine, but I can see that nothing is working. All the plumbing is broken, all the faucets, everything."

Much of the issues stem from the slashing of the workforce, according to Sam.

He continued: "A totally new person, without the expertise, is doing what used to be done by more than 20 people. That leaves room for much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong."

Sam alleged that there are “so many things broken” that are not being fixed or even maintained.

He said "There are so many things broken and there's nobody taking care of it, that you see this inconsistent behaviour.”

Sam lays the blame at Elon - who comes to the office with a security detail - and his inability to trust the Twitter’s engineers

He said: "Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie-[style] bodyguards. Even when [he goes] to the restroom.”