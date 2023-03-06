Susan Lucci is "doing really well" as she recovers from having heart surgery.

The 76-year-old actress first had a stent implanted in a coronary artery that was 80 per cent blocked in 2019 but had to have another heart procedure in January and is now just "keeping an eye on herself" as she recovers.

She told PEOPLE: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on."

The 'All My Children' star is now an ambassador for the American Heart Association but explained that she would often brush off the fact that heart disease is the "number one killer" of women until something happened to her and urged others to take care of themselves as well as loved ones.

She said: "I would hear that heart disease is the number one killer of women, but that went in one ear and out the other. But now I get it. It felt like an elephant was pressing down [on my chest].

"And like most women I thought, 'I have too much to do. It will go away.' I didn't want to bother the cardiologist," she says. "We take care of our children, we are advocates for our loved ones, but we're not at the top of our own to-do list.

"I didn't realize how close I came to a fatal heart attack. I don't think I ever mentioned my dad's family history to a doctor. I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things. I almost wasn't going to speak about it, I was so ashamed of myself. But it's a reminder to be vigilant."