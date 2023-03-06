Gary Glitter is to be the subject of a new Netflix documentary series following his release from prison.

The 79-year-old pop star - whose real name is Paul Gadd - is believed to left have HMP The Verne, a low-security jail in Portland, Dorset, last month after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls and now it's been revealed his life and downfall is to be chronicled in a new show for the streaming giant.

'Hunting Gary Glitter' will be a three-part series featuring previously unseen photographs and archive footage as well as interviews with journalists who spent years trying to track him down and bring him to justice.

It's being made by Voltage - the production company behind ITV documentary 'Savile: Portrait of a Predator' as well as an upcoming film about Prince Andrew and his doomed interview on BBC show 'Newsnight' in which he was questioned about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Times newspaper has also reported there are also Gary Glitter documentaries in production for both ITV and Amazon Prime Video.

News of Glitter's impending release was revealed in December and it made one of his victims - who was just 10 when she was abused in Vietnam in 2005 - weep with despair.

The woman, known as Ms D to protect her anonymity and now aged 27, said she hopes he is barred from ever traveling again, claimed he abused “many more victims” in Vietnam, and admitted she fears she will never be able to find love due to the ongoing trauma of his abuse. She sobbed as she said: “He is free to enjoy his money and his life now, but I live with what that man did to me every day of my life. “I will never find anyone to love me, and I will never be able to marry because of what happened. No man here will accept someone with my past. “There were many other victims apart from me in Vietnam. He should never be allowed to leave England again because he is a very dangerous man, and he will do bad things again.”

Glitter was jailed in February 2015 for offences carried out between 1975 and 1980, including crimes of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, attempting to rape an eight-year-old and molesting a third girl. Ms D gave evidence against him alongside a 12-year-old victim, and Glitter was jailed for three years before being deported to Britain. Glitter was also jailed for four months in 1999 for possessing 4,000 indecent images of children and in 2006 was put behind bars in Vietnam for three years after sex attacks in the country before being released in 2008.