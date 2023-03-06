Foxconn has seen an 11.6 per cent dip in revenue.

The China-based company - which is Apple’s biggest supplier of iPhones - reported a fall in comparison to the same time last year however, their $13 billion takings for February 2023 was their second-highest month on record.

Foxconn attributed the relatively poor performance due to the recovery process from the strict COVID-19 restrictions the country was placed under due to a rise in cases.

The company explained that revenue fell in computers, smart electronics and other problems “due to conservative customers’ pull-in.”

They said: "Based on the revenue performance in the first two months, the outlook for first quarter 2023 is roughly in line with market expectation.”

In February, Foxconn reported an increase in profits of 48 per cent amid the return to normal in the area.

This announcement comes after Apple issued a warning about the shipments of the iPhone 14 being hindered by the Zhengzhou lockdown, the location of the Foxconn factory in November.

Two weeks before this update, protests about treatment broke out amongst the workers at the plant, which also impacted the supply chain as thousands walked out.

Over the weekend, the company gave an update on their speculated move to open more factories in India with a $1 billion investment.

They said: "Foxconn will continue to communicate with local governments to seek the most beneficial development opportunities for the company and all stakeholders."