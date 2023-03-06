Gigi Hadid was "harder" on her body than she "should have been" at the start of her modelling career.

The 27-year-old supermodel has recalled the early days of her career and how her body wasn't the right shape for the fashion world at the time.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "When I started out I was a heavily trained volleyball player and I had a certain body type from that.

"At that time fashion hadn’t started to get into a more inclusive body-image conversation. I was probably harder on my body than I should have been. I wasn’t starving myself but I was very routined. Since then I’ve got into this idea of body neutrality. I love my body for what it has done but I’m not obsessed with it.”

The trendsetter - who has two-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik - doesn't see herself as pretty and admits she should "probably" get some Botox, but she doesn't care enough to change her appearance.

She added: "I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world. Some Botox could probably help but I’m not so obsessed with caring that I want to do anything about it.”

Meanwhile, Gigi recently admitted that the COVID-19 lockdown changed her career.

The catwalk beauty explained that lockdown and the birth of her daughter forced her to re-evaluate her lifestyle.

Gigi - who split from Zayn in 2021 - explained: "I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up.

"It kept coming back to just a more stabilised schedule where I’m not in a different country every week."

Gigi ultimately opted to launch Guest In Residence, a line of cashmere designs.

She said: "This is very stabilising. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here.

"I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that."