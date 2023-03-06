'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney grew up "running around in a bikini".

The 25-year-old actress - who grew to critical acclaim for her role as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO teen drama - has joined forces with Frankies Bikinis' founder Francesca Aiello on a new line of swimwear inspired by her love of the water.

She told ELLE magazine: "I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf. So there was always a part of me that wanted to create something that truly felt like me, and with Francesca [Aiello] and her incredible company, we really created something special."

Sydney was already a fan of Frankies Bikinis as she wore some of their pieces in 'Euphoria'.

She said: "It definitely sparked the conversation! We met in person at her Venice office and instantly hit it off. We were throwing around ideas and mood boards."

One of the pieces boasts Sydney's actual pout and it was quite the process.

Asked if it was "hilarious or hot" to do, she shared: "It was both! I was coating on different shades of red lipstick and kissing paper and sending pics to Francesca. And it was this funny back and forth about how much my lips should be parted or [how much] colour [I should apply], so my bathroom became covered with pages of my lipstick marks."

The first drop from the Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection is available now via frankiesbikinis.com.