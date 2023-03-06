Kourtney Kardashian Barker has shown off her new platinum blonde hairdo.

The Poosh founder says she was inspired by her teenage self, who got "bored" and got someone to dye her raven-coloured hair bright white, to bring back her old hair colour.

She captioned a throwback snap alongside her new hairdo on her Instagram Story: "Seventeen-year-old Kourt... strikes again.

"Bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate."

The 43-year-old mother-of-three - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and seven-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick - later posted a cryptic post about her trip to Las Vegas and showed off another way of styling her new cropped pixie cut.

The caption read: "Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a b***** from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether."

Her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, who was confused by the post, complimented her sibling's new hair.

She commented: "I have no idea what this caption means, but I love your hair with a side flip!"

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently revealed she always brushes her brows and curls her lashes before leaving the house.

The reality star shared her "light make-up" routine via her team on her Poosh blog and admitted that leaving the house without perfecting her eyebrows and eyelashes is "non-negotiable."

The blog post read: "Kourt’s hair dries naturally straight, so she doesn’t ever use hot tools unless she’s having her hair done. She also uses a hair towel turban to help protect her strands. Now for the very light makeup routine. First things first, Kourt never leaves the house without brushing her brows and curling her lashes. This is a non-negotiable for her."

The former 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star - who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - was sharing the routines from her "non-glam" days, and, according to the blog post, finishes things up with a "dash of makeup" and a touch of bronzer on her eyelids.

The post added: "When we say non-glam, we’re referring to the days she doesn’t have her hair and makeup squad. Other than that, her life is always slightly glamourous because it’s Kourt and pretty damn fabulous.

"And then for just a dash of makeup, it’s concealer (or a light application of foundation) and bronzer—that’s it. Then she uses bronzer on her eyelids for some definition for the most no-makeup-makeup look. To maintain a natural look with minimal makeup, Kourt uses a face stamper once a month."