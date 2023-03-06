Hoda Kotb is "so happy" to have her daughter home from the ICU.

The 58-year-old star - who has adoptive daughters Haley Joy, six, and three-year-old Hope - had to suddenly take time off from her role as a host on 'The Today Show' last week over a "family health matter" and explained to her co-star Savannah Guthrie upon her return to the programme on Monday (06.03.23) that her youngest had to spend time in the intenstive care unit but is now home from the hospital.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', she said: "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days in the hospital for a little more than a week. I’m grateful she’s home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. We are watching her closely. I’m just so happy."

The broadcaster did not go into specifics about the condition of her daugher but thanked her co-host for all the support she has shown her during the difficult time and also paid tribute to the medical staff who have taken care of her daughter whilst she was in the hospital.

She added: "I realized, too, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out.

"I’m grateful for the doctors at Weil Cornell, who were amazing, and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family and friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."