Courtney B. Vance thinks it is "about time" his wife Angela Bassett won an Oscar.

The 62-year-old star has been married to actress Angela, 64, since 1997 and now that she has received a nod from the Academy Awards for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', he believes she is "overdue" the accolade after first being nominated for the prestigious honour in 1993 when she starred as Tina Tuner in 'What's Love Got to Do With It?.'

He told PEOPLE: "It's time and, I can't wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that's all any of us ever listened. It's time and, I can't wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that's all any of us ever listened for. If you've been to these events, you know that the only thing you listen for is [making A phonetic sounds], or if it's me [making K phonetic sounds].

"If they don't do [making A phonetic sounds], I'm out. You know. So I'm excited. It's been 29 years, she's overdue and I think everybody recognizes that. So I'm excited."

His comments come just days after Angela insisted she didn't feel "robbed" when Holly Hunter instead took home the award for her role in 'The Piano' almost 30 years ago but believes there is a "reason" why she was not successful the first time round.

Asked if she felt "robbed", she said: "Of course, in the moment you're hoping and praying and wishing [you'll win]. But I never ... I don't walk away thinking 'I've been robbed. That's too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life. I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn't happen."