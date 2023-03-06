ChatGPT could have a role in government, says UK politician.

Artificial intelligence apps are a “massive opportunity” for matters of state, according to the new UK government science secretary.

Michelle Donelan, a Conservative MP and holder of a brand new role amid a Cabinet reshuffle, believes that the civil service ought to rely on the talent it already has but hinted there could be a future for AI.

She told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper: “I think these types of technology are going to create a whole new section of jobs and in areas that we haven’t even thought of, and where this leads us is limitless.

“We need to tap into that. Of course we need regulation in place, we need safeguards. But we should never be afraid of these technologies.

“We should be embracing them and utilising them so that they can lead to job creation here in the UK.”

ChatGPT - which can produce articles, essays, jokes, poems and other things like job applications - was made free to use back in November by its creator OpenAI, a firm that boasts backing from Microsoft.

Michelle continued: “We need to think about what is the use for ChatGPT, just like any other organisation would as well.

“I think these are things we need to look at – I think that when we look at all forms of technology, what we should be thinking about is not how does this replace somebody’s job or how does this replace the functions of an individual.

“If we look at how this kind of technology could be utilised by teachers or by hospitals, you can think about how AI and other technology can reduce the administrative burden that individuals are facing so that they can get on with the actual job they were hired to do.”