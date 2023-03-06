‘Game of Thrones’ actress Natalie Dormer and David Oakes have entered into a civil partnership.

The pair, who already have a young daughter, confirmed their legally-binding union in a joint statement on Monday (06.03.23) following reports they had held an official, low-key wedding.

David posted the message to his Instagram stories: “Contrary to recent reports about us getting married, three weeks ago we entered into a civil partnership during an intimate and private ceremony in Bath – and we couldn’t be happier!

“Thank you for respecting our family’s privacy. D and N.”

Natalie, 41, and ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ actor David, 39, were said by the Mail Online to have got married and celebrated the event by having dinner at the Roth Bar and Grill in Bruton, Somerset, in February.

A source told the outlet on Monday (06.03.23): “Natalie and David kept the wedding very low key, they didn’t want it to be a huge bash though it certainly was still a day to remember.

“They just wanted to share the moment with a select group of people as they're very private individuals. But it was a beautiful ceremony.”

It added the pair said “I do” during an intimate service near the restaurant on the same day as the meal, and spent the evening drinking expresso martinis and red wine with friends and loved ones.

Natalie – who was previously engaged to director Anthony Byrne, 47, before they split in 2018 after an 11-year relationship – started seeing David in 2019 after starring together in the play ‘Venus in Fur’ in 2017

The actress, famed for playing Margaery Tyrell in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ joked she had their daughter in January 2021 during lockdown as there was “nothing else to do”.

She added: “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché. She'll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I’m a Covid baby!’

“I think there’s going to be lots of Covid babies, because what else can you do?”