Model Gigi Hadid has admitted she is a “nepotism baby” – and doesn’t think she is “the prettiest person in the world”.

The 27-year-old daughter of Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and property developer Mohamed Hadid – who divorced when she was aged five – has been on the cover of Vogue more than 30 times and made a fortune from tie-ins with the world’s biggest fashion houses, but admitted she was privileged as the “nepo babies” row continues to rage.

She told the Sunday Times (05.03.23): “Technically I’m a nepotism baby. My parents came from very little.

“I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege. My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.’”

As well as saying she does not think she is the “prettiest” person on the planet, Gigi added she could “probably do” with having Botox jabs.

Gigi, whose exes include singer Joe Jonas, 33, has two-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 30, who she dated for six years.

She started modelling age two and now has an estimated net worth of nearly $30 million.

Despite acknowledging she was a “nepo baby” Gigi recently said Netflix were “not easy” on her before making her a judge on the streamer’s ‘Next in Fashion’ series.

She is feature alongside Tan France, 39, in the second series of the reality clothes design show, but insisted in the March issue of Elle magazine about how the job was not handed to her: “Netflix was not easy on me. They really put me through an audition process.”

She also teared up when talking about how people only know her from social media “snapshots” of her life.

Gigi added: “What does the world not know about me? I don’t know. I’m getting emotional (thinking about it)... I think that I’m someone who you have to be in front of to experience. It’s not hard. This isn’t a complaint... there are a lot of snapshots and really quick moments where, again, there’s not a lot of context given.”