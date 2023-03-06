King Charles is reportedly set to offer Princess Diana’s old apartment to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as temporary accommodation if they come to his coronation.

The monarch, 74, has invited the couple to his crowning on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey, with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan weighing up whether to attend amid the fallout from their revelations about life in the royal family.

They are said to have been “weeks” by Charles to move out of their grace-and-favour” home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – which may be given to Prince Andrew – but is now thought the king could offer the pair Diana’s old accommodation, The Sun Online reported on Monday. (06.03.23)

The outlet said: “The couple have not been offered a new permanent home following the event but it is understood that they will be given somewhere to stay temporarily as and when they visit the UK.

“This could include suites in Buckingham Palace or St James's Palace, as well as Princess Diana's former apartment at Kensington Palace.”

It was reported at the weekend Charles’ decision to offer the pair luxury accommodation was part of an “olive branch” to the pair.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, now live in a nine-bedroom £12 million house in Montecito, California, after they quit life as senior royals in 2020 and are said to have been told to get their belongings out of Frogmore.

Charles’ offer of an invite to his coronation comes despite sources close to the king and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, saying the couple were “furious” and left “wearied” by the claims in Harry’s autobiography, in which he said his brother Prince William pushed him to the floor.

An insider told the Mail: “His Majesty is furious, as is William. But the King is not a bad man.

“He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.

“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace.

“They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”

Harry and Meghan say they have been emailed about the coronation, but will not confirm whether they plan to attend.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on invitations to the event.

A statement from a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”