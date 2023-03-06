Aaron Carter’s friends say he was paranoid about people being “after him” before his death – which they suspect may have been murder.

The ‘I Want Candy’ singer was found dead at his California home in November 2022 aged 34, surrounded by cans of compressed air and prescription pill bottles, and an official cause of death is yet to be released pending a toxicology report, but his pals have insisted it was “suspicious”.

Aaron’s mum Jane Schneck has released gruesome new photos of the scene where her son’s body was found, and his friends Morgan Matthews and Bryan Cassidy told Page Six on Monday (06.03.23) they think his death needs investigated as a “potential homicide.”

Bryan said: “He would always be paranoid about people being after him or somebody is after him.

“(How Aaron’s body was found) gave me suspicion too because I was like, ‘Wait a minute, was he paranoid or was he not?’ I don’t want to point fingers, but it just doesn’t add up.”

Morgan, who worked as Aaron’s manager, added the troubled star was “around the wrong people” and often brought up his fears while they worked on music.

He added: “(Aaron) said, ‘There are people after me, I need help, I need to get out of this town.’

“He was trying to leave. His house was for sale for a long time.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled out drowning due to not finding water in the former child star’s lungs.

His mum wrote in a post on March 1 in a Facebook post she is “still trying to get a real investigation” into her son’s death and claims the coroner wrote it off “as an accidental overdose” and “never investigated it as a possible crime scene” due to the singer’s previous struggles with addiction.

Aaron’s on-off fiancée Melanie Martin told TMZ in January text messages between the singer and an “unidentified person” were submitted as evidence in what appeared to be a drug deal days before Aaron died.

They show a suspected drug dealer attempting to collect $800 from Aaron for an unknown substance and the family fears he may have met with the dealer to supplier and taken a substance that may have killed him.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said: “Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the death of Aaron Carter.

“To date, there has been no evidence of foul play found during the investigation. The results of Mr Carter’s autopsy are still pending. The investigation remains ongoing.”