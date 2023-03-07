The Duchess of York is reportedly set to hand out a gong at this year’s Oscars due to her friendship with Elvis Presley’s family.

Sarah Ferguson, 63, gave a tribute speech at Graceland about Elvis’ late daughter Lisa Marie Presley in January at a memorial service for the singer, 54, after she was killed by two heart attacks on January 12, and is now said to be headed to the Academy Awards where Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic is up for eight awards.

A source told The Sun on Monday (06.03.23): “There have been discussions about The Duchess attending and it now looks as though that will happen – the plan is for her to present an award.

“She has been a very close friend of the Presley family, especially Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie, and she even spoke at her funeral recently.

“That sparked some conversations about the possibility of her attending – and after some back and forth it looks like it’s happening.”

It is not known whether one of the trophies Sarah will be presenting will be for one of the awards ‘Elvis’ is up for.

Sarah has been spending an increasing amount of time in America amid the fallout from her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s scandal over his relationships with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the financier’s convicted sex trafficker former lover Ghislaine Maxwell.

The insider also told The Sun: “It’s a big deal to have her there, but it’s a big deal for the Duchess too.

“America looks likely to play a big part in her future after the problems in the UK over recent years.”

Sarah has stayed close to Andrew, 63, since their divorce in 1996, and it is said the pair now face having to find new accommodation after King Charles, 74, reportedly ordered them out of their Royal Lodge home as part of his plan to slim down funding for the monarchy.