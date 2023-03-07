Chris Rock reportedly still hasn’t responded to Will Smith’s grovelling attempts to “make amends” for assaulting him at the Oscars.

The comic, 58, finally publicly hit back in his live Netflix special at Will, 54, for attacking him on stage at last year’s Academy Awards, which sources say Will has tried to make up for by “unsuccessfully” trying to reach out to the stand-up.

A source told People: “(Will has) tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris.

“But beyond that, family is important to him and (Will) leaned on them.

“It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful.

“Will listened to those who tried to help him and feels that he has become a better person.”

An insider added Chris was “riding high” on the back of his much-anticipated Netflix show that addressed being assaulted by Will after he made a joke about his wife Jada’s buzz-cut being in the style of G.I. Jane.

They added: “He said what he needed to say and doesn’t give a s*** about the reaction either way. He isn’t worried.

“People have been waiting for (Chris’) reaction for a year. For the most part, I think it was well received.

“People don’t expect sugarcoating from Chris Rock.”

Chris’ ‘Selective Outrage’ special premiered on Saturday (04.03.23) night, and saw him joke about how Jada, 51, cheated on Will.

He said: “Everybody called him a b****, and who’s he hitting? Me… Will Smith practices selective outrage.

“Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn’t have any entanglements… she hurt him way more than he hurt me.

“Anybody that say ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face.

“But I’m not a victim, baby. You’ll never see me on Oprah (Winfrey) or Gayle (King) crying… I took that s*** like (boxer Manny) Pacquaio.”