Avril Lavigne has been seen kissing Tyga just weeks after her split from Mod Sun.

The 'Sk8er Boi' hitmaker has seemingly confirmed a blossoming romance with the 33-year-old 'Rack City' rapper after being pictured locking lips at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week.

The 38-year-old singer was seen kissing Tyga, and the pair were spotted holding hands at the event.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine: "Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It's very new. It's very casual."

Last month, it was revealed Avril's engagement with Mod Sun had ended after less than a year.

A source said at the time: "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple... there was absolutely no third party involved in the split."

The pair started dating in 2021 and became engaged during a trip to Paris, France in March, 2022, and were last seen together at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Shortly after the split was revealed, the rapper's representative suggested he was blindsided by the news.

A spokesperson said: "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him."

Mod Sun has since confirmed the news himself, and admitted his heart "feels broken".

He wrote on Instagram: "In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all.

"I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.

"Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."