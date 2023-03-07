Chris Rock is 'ready to move on' from Will Smith slap

2023/03/07 07:00 (GMT)

Chris Rock is "ready to move on" from the Will Smith slap at last year's Academy Awards.

The 58-year-old comedian has finally addressed the incident - which saw the 'King Richard' actor get up on stage and strike him at the 2022 ceremony over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - in his new 'Selective Outrage' stand-up special, and he's got nothing else to say on the matter.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He said everything he wanted to say. It was funny, self-deprecating, and thought-provoking. Now, Chris is ready to move on.”

During the special, he referenced Jada's 2020 admission she had had an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina while she and her husband were on a break, a revelation the pair later discussed on her 'Red Table Talk' show.

The comedian said: "Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s***. I didn't have any 'entanglements."

Chris claimed "everybody in the world" called Will "a b****" after the "entanglement" revelation and said he tried to get in touch with him but the actor didn't pick up.

Repeatedly branding the star a "b****", he quipped: "Everybody. And who's he hit? Me, a n**** he knows he can beat. That is some b****-a** s***."

But Chris insisted he isn't a "victim".

He vowed: "You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. Never gonna happen. I took that hit like Pacquiao, motherf*****."

Now, it's reported that Chris will "take at least a month off" with his comedy special done and dusted.

The source added: "Chris Rock had a party after his Netflix special in Baltimore with Dave Chappelle and his mother, Rosalie Rock, in attendance.

"It was Chris’ chance to exhale after a year of dealing with this. Rock left Baltimore this morning and plans to take at least a month off now that the special is over.”

