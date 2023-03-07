Bill Gates has become a grandfather after his daughter gave birth to her first child.

Jennifer Gates, 26, took to Instagram to reveal she and her husband, Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar, had welcomed a little one into the world.

She wrote: "sending love from our healthy little family"

Bill, 67, wrote: "Congratulations Jenn and Nayel. I'm so proud."

Melinda Gates - who the Microsoft billionaire was married to for 27 years, but they finalised their divorce in August 2021 - commented: "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows."

Bill and Melinda's 20-year-old daughter Phoebe shared three heart emojis.

Jennifer wrote: "Thank you everyone for your well wishes they mean the world to us!!!! (sic)"

In December, Bill admitted hearing he was to be a grandfather gave him a "new dimension" to his work.

He wrote in a blog post at the time: "I started looking at the world through a new lens recently — when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I'll become a grandfather next year.

"Simply typing that phrase, 'I'll become a grandfather next year,' makes me emotional. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive."

Bill was recently romantically linked to Paula Hurd, the widow of late tech company CEO Mark Hurd.

A friend of the rumoured couple said in February: "They’ve been together over a year, and she’s always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship."

Bill and Melinda were granted a divorce in August 2021 after she filed for the separation in May that year after 27 years of marriage.

Reflecting on their breakup, Bill said last year: "Everyone in the world has experienced loss during this time - of loved ones, financial security, or a way of life.

"Because of my position, I’m insulated from many of these hardships. But I too have hit some personal low points over the past few years, including the death of my father and the end of my marriage.

"As I reflect on the past and look ahead to next year, I’m feeling grateful for the people in my life who support me in difficult moments. They remind me of what’s important, and they inspire me to be a better father and friend.

"Being wealthy makes my life much more comfortable, but not more fulfilling. For that, I need family, friends, and a job where I work on things that matter. I’m grateful to have all three."