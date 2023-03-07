Lewis Capaldi has been struck down with bronchitis.

The 26-year-old singer has been left "absolutely devastated" after he was forced to postpone two shows, in Zurich and Milan, after he was told by a voice specialist he has bronchitis - an inflammation of the airways in the lungs usually caused by an infection - and would need vocal rest "for at least three days".

A statement posted on his Twitter account read: "I'm absolutely devastated to be typing this.

"As lots of you know for the past few nights of the tour I've been really struggling with my voice, last night in Stockholm I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down.

"I've just been to see a voice specialist in Sweden who's told me I've got bronchitis and that I should be on vocal rest for at least three days to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring."

But Lewis had some positive news for fans who were due to attend his Zurich and Milan world tour gigs - which were due to take place on Tuesday (07.03.23) and Wednesday (08.03.23) respectively - revealing he has already rescheduled them.

The star's Zurich show will now be on June 28th, and his Milan gig will be on May 31st, with all original tickets still valid.

But the 'Before You Go' hitmaker signed off by reassuring fans he will rest as much as he can to ensure he is OK for his show in Barcelona on Friday (10.03.23).

He added: "Hate letting you all down and this is the last thing I want to be writing. Going to be doing everything I can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona onwards."

In December, Lewis admitted he doesn't look after his voice.

Speaking to Roman Kemp backstage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at The O2 in London, he said: "I went on tour with Sam, of course. They were really responsible… they have to look after their voice. Sam does like a two-hour show."

Asked if he looks after his own voice, Lewis said while giving Roman a massage: "Nope. Before every gig, I get a massage like this."