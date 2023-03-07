Kerry Katona and her daughter both suffered health scares during their holiday to Turkey.

The 42-year-old star has told how she was "in bed most of the time" on the European jaunt while dealing with kidney stones, and then on the last day of the holiday her eight-year-old daughter DJ - who she shares with the late George Kay - collapsed.

In her OK! magazine column, Kerry wrote: "We’ve just come back from Turkey. We had a lovely holiday although I was really poorly – I thought it was post-surgery problems but it turned out to be kidney stones. I was in bed most of the time.

"Then, on the last day, I was blow-drying our DJ’s hair and she collapsed, with her eyes rolling back. It was the most terrifying thing ever. Ryan picked her up and ran outside with her to get some fresh air, and she just sat there staring at me and throwing up. The hospital said her blood pressure had dropped as she was overheated and hungry."

Due to DJ being disorientated, she feared Kerry's fiance Ryan Mahoney was chucking her off the balcony.

Kerry added: "DJ told me later she was so disorientated she thought Ryan was throwing her off the balcony! We just couldn’t wait to get on that plane to get her home."

The star also has kids Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with Westlife singer Brian McFadden, who she was married to from 2002 until 2006, and children Heidi, 16, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft.

Kerry also admitted this week that she "hates" her body right now.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Kerry went clothes shopping with her daughters and said: "I'm trying to hide away with my body because I hate myself right now. I know it's not good as I should have a body positive mental attitude."