Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still living together despite their split.

The 39-year-old actor had been dating 'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana, 37, for nine years but the couple called it quits recently after it was alleged that he had an affair with her co-star Raquel Levis, and now a representative for the pair has explained that despite their breakup, they are still living under the same roof because the practicalities of moving out will "take time" to sort.

The representative told PEOPLE: "They own the house together and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out. This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend!"

News that the couple are still living together comes just days after it was claimed that while Ariana had "put up with a lot" over the years, the alleged affair was the "final straw" for the TV star and she ultimately called time on their relationship.

A source said: "They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana. She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

Ariana and Tom's split is likely to be a prominent feature of season ten of 'Vanderpump Rules', Bravo's hit reality series, which focuses on Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her restaurants and bars.

A source close to the production has also confirmed that cameras are filming "right now" for the new season of the show.

Ariana and Tom have so far remained tight-lipped about their reported split.

However, James Kennedy - who was engaged to Raquel - has reposted a report about their rumoured break-up.

James commented: "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."