A Twitter employee asked Elon Musk via the platform if he still had a hob or not.

Halli Thorleifsson, 45, took to the microblogging site to ask the 51-year-old CEO to check he still worked at the tech giant after he was unable to get a answer from the company itself.

He tweeted Elon: "9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.

“Your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am employed or not.

“Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?”

In response, the billionaire responded: "What work have you been doing?"

Halli posted a long thread appealing to the Tesla CEO - whose $44 billion takeover of the was finalised in October 2022 - to answer his question.

After posting answering a string of questions posed by Elon to ascertain wat Halli did at the company, the SpaceX founder ended the exchange with two laughing crying emojis.

During their public chat, Elon said: "The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm.

"Can't say I have a lot of respect for that."

Halli - who uses a wheelchair and began working at Twitter when the previous administration bought his start up Uneo, a Iceland-based creative design agency in 2021 - explained he sold the company due his health issues.

He told BBC News: "I decided to sell for a few reasons but one of them is that I have muscular dystrophy and my body is slowly but surely failing me.

"I have a few good work years left in me so this was a way to wrap up my company, and set up myself and my family for years when I won't be able to do as much."

Halli found the uncertainty around his financial future following his ordeal at Twitter - which has been suffering following Elon’s slashing more than half the workforce - “not easy”.

He said: "This is extremely stressful. This is my retirement fund, a way to take care of myself and my family as my disease progresses. Having the richest man in the world on the other end of this, potentially refusing to stand by contracts is not easy for me to accept."