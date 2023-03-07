Eddie Izzard has added the name Suzy to her moniker.

The 61-year-old comedian has used she/her pronouns since 2020, and has now revealed she is going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard, after wanting the name since she was 10 years old.

Speaking at a recording of Matt Forde’s 'Political Party' podcast, she said: "I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10.

"I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard. That’s how I’m gonna roll so people can choose what they want, they can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong."

Eddie is keen to break into politics, and she has vowed to "keep going until I get in".

The star attempted to be the parliamentary candidate for Labour in Sheffield Central last year, but was unsuccessful.

However, she is still keen to try again.

She added: "I’d still love to be an MP for Sheffield, anywhere up North, if there is a North/South divide - I want to fight for the North."

In 2020, Eddie - who has previously spoken about being gender fluid - revealed on TV show 'Portrait Artist of the Year', on which she sat as a model, that she "wants to be based in girl mode from now on", and admitted using the pronouns feels "very positive".

Speaking on the show, the 'Victoria and Abdul' star said: "Well, I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first programme I've asked if I can be she and her. The transition period."

When asked by a contestant how she felt using the pronouns, Eddie replied: "It feels great, because people just assume that ... well, they just know me from before. I'm gender fluid.

"I just want to be based in girl mode from now on. One life, live it well."