Charli D’Amelio thinks that Landon Barker's family is "incredible."

The 18-year-old social media star has been dating songwriter Landon - who is the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler - for almost a year and admitted that his family is "incredibly supportive" of what she does.

Asked if she thinks Landon is "the one", she told E! News: "His family is incredible and they're so supportive of what I do. You know, I'm very close with my family as well, so it means a lot that we all spend a lot of time together. We always have so much fun."

Charli went on to add that 19-year-old Landon - whose father is now married to 'The Kardashains' star Kourtney Kardashian Barker - is "so great" and expained he is always trying to look after her when she gets home exhausted from work.

She said: "Landon's so great! When I get home and I'm exhausted he's like, 'Here's some water. Let's get you some food. He's very great at that!"

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' winner previously admitted that she would never let any external drama affect her relationship with Landon and insisted that the only thing that matters is her own happiness.

She said: "What happened is, for these past two years, I've put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart. And if that creates drama for other people, that's theirs to deal with. I'm happy, he's happy and that's really all to it.