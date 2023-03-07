Twitter experienced tech issues for the second time in a week.

The microblogging site was hit another fault on Monday after users reported problems with viewing photos and videos just days after the homepage was hit with outages.

The Twitter Support account posted during the problem: “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

When the fault was fixed, they shared an update, writing: “Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us!”

Elon Musk - who bought the platform for $44 billion late last year - called the site “so brittle”.

The 51-year-old billionaire tweeted: "this platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly".

According to Downdetector, who monitor tech issues across many websites, 5,000 people acknowledged having trouble with Twitter.

Some news sites like Bloomberg - who tweeted "if you can click this link, Twitter's fixed its bug" - were hit with the ramifications of the incident.

After the two hour hitch on March 1, NetBlock pointed out that snags in the service have risen under Elon Musk who in his short tenure as boss, as cut over half of the workforce, a growing trend in the tech sector.

Alp Toker, the platform’s boss said: "It started shortly before the Musk takeover itself. The main spike has happened after the takeover, with four to five incidents in a month - which was comparable to what used to happen in a year."