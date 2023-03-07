Hayden Panettiere called the directors of 'Scream VI' to pitch her return to the franchise.

The 33-year-old actress will reprise her role as Kirby Reed in the upcoming horror film and explained that she got in contact with filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in a bid to get a part in the movie after taking a four-year break from acting.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Hayden said: "I didn't know what I wanted to do next. I did have to take those four years off and thank God I did. I had to work on myself – my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health.

"When ('Scream') popped up and came back around, I was like, 'I want to be a part of that again because I hoped that Kirby was still alive.'

"I willed her back into existence and I called them. I actually called them... when they were doing 'Scream 5' and I was like, 'Without me?! Wait. Hold on. I might still be alive, and I could come in handy.'"

Melissa Barrera is also set to star in the film and promised fans that the movie is "going all out" on gore.

She said: "There was a saying on set because Matt and Tyler were always asking for more blood and more sweat. They always just wanted more.

"'More blood spritz' was the saying because they would just always want more. With the last 'Scream', they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay.

"But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier."