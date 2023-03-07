Tesla slash prices again in a bid to increase demand.

The electric supercar company - which is led by CEO Elon Musk - have reduced the going rate for one of their eco motors by thousands of dollars on their websites that reach the UK, US and other regions.

This move comes after they dropped the price by 20 per cent in January amid a myriad of challenges to their business like the squeeze on customers’ pockets and increased competition in the eco sports car space.

When approached for comment by BBC News, Tesla - who missed their 2022 target of upping their deliveries of 50 per cent - did not respond.

However, previously Elon has gone on record to explain they reduced the cost as a desire increasing measure.

Last week, the 51-year-old billionaire told investors: "The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high. The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.”

In January, Elon outlined his expectation a “pretty difficult recession” was coming to tamper their and the wider industry’s sales but remained adamant that Tesla would have their revenue levels go up with their new price.

According to Reuters, this is the fifth time they have changed the number on the price ticket since the beginning of 2023.

This comes after Twitter - the microblogging site that Elon purchased for $44 billion, a move partly funded by liquidating his assets tied up in Tesla - has experienced an notable increase in technical issues like users’ timeline crashing and images not displaying for hours on end . These are believed to be his decision to cull the workforce by well over half when he took the reins back in October 2022.