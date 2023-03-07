'Hogwarts Legacy' won't be released on the PS4 and Xbox One until May 5 now.

The release date for the two consoles has been pushed back by just over a month as it was originally scheduled for April 4.

In a Twitter statement, Warner Bros. Games said: "We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023."

The game launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10.

Nintendo Switch players still have to wait until July 25 to play the hit RPG based on the 'Harry Potter' universe.

The game shifted 12 million units and made a whopping $850 million in sales globally, within just the first two weeks of launch.

The action game was crowned the best-selling game in the history of Warner Bros. Games, surpassing previous game launches for the likes of 'Batman' and 'Mortal Kombat'.

It also became the biggest single-player game ever on Twitch with 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers at launch.