'EA Sports PGA Tour' has been delayed slightly to allow time to add "a few finishing touches".

The latest sports video game in the franchise was due for release on March 24, but golf fans will now have to wait until April 4 for the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s 'Rory McIlroy PGA Tour'.

In a statement, EA said: "Hi Golf Fans,

"We have an update to share on EA SPORTS PGA TOUR.

"EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will now launch the week of the Masters Tournament, with an early access release on Tuesday, April 4 and worldwide launch on Friday, April 7. Creating an authentic golf experience has been our goal, and this small shift in release date allows us to add a few final touches to the game that we are very excited to deliver to all of you, including updates to some favourite courses to reflect 2023 designs."

Courses confirmed for launch:

Augusta National Golf Club

The Old Course at St Andrews Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links

The Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club

TPC Sawgrass

Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains

East Lake Golf Club

Wilmington Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Southwind

Teeth of the Dog

TPC Scottsdale

Tara iti Golf Club

Whistling Straits

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Chambers Bay

Wolf Creek Golf Course

Liberty National Golf Club

Bay Hill Club and Lodge

The Riviera Country Club

PGA West

Quail Hollow Club

Torrey Pines

Banff Springs Golf Club

Top of the Rock

Bandon Dunes

Harbour Town Golf Links

The Los Angeles Country Club