'EA Sports PGA Tour' has been delayed slightly to allow time to add "a few finishing touches".
The latest sports video game in the franchise was due for release on March 24, but golf fans will now have to wait until April 4 for the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s 'Rory McIlroy PGA Tour'.
In a statement, EA said: "Hi Golf Fans,
"We have an update to share on EA SPORTS PGA TOUR.
"EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will now launch the week of the Masters Tournament, with an early access release on Tuesday, April 4 and worldwide launch on Friday, April 7. Creating an authentic golf experience has been our goal, and this small shift in release date allows us to add a few final touches to the game that we are very excited to deliver to all of you, including updates to some favourite courses to reflect 2023 designs."
Courses confirmed for launch:
Augusta National Golf Club
The Old Course at St Andrews Links
Pebble Beach Golf Links
The Country Club
Southern Hills Country Club
TPC Sawgrass
Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains
East Lake Golf Club
Wilmington Country Club
TPC Boston
TPC Southwind
Teeth of the Dog
TPC Scottsdale
Tara iti Golf Club
Whistling Straits
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Chambers Bay
Wolf Creek Golf Course
Liberty National Golf Club
Bay Hill Club and Lodge
The Riviera Country Club
PGA West
Quail Hollow Club
Torrey Pines
Banff Springs Golf Club
Top of the Rock
Bandon Dunes
Harbour Town Golf Links
The Los Angeles Country Club