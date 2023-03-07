Chvrches have "heavily hinted" that they want to make more video game songs with Hideo Kojima.

The group - comprising Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty - were recently seen hanging out with the Japanese video game designer, leading to speculation the band are working on the 'Death Stranding 2' soundtrack after they provided the title track to 2019's 'Death Stranding'.

What's more, Hideo teased that he'd love to continue his collaboration with the band.

He said: “It would be nice if we could make something work.

“I wanna do something different, something no one has done before. Having one song in the game is expected, right? So what if we had [Chvrches] make like 100 songs or something?”

Now synth maestro Martin has said the 'How Not To Drown' band are also to keen continue working with Hideo, but nothing is set in concrete yet.

He told NME: “I mean, we’re available.

“There’s nothing formal yet. We’ve talked [and] we’ve hinted heavily at each other that we would both like to collaborate again.”

He continued: “There’s sort of a dance going on right now. I don’t want to be rejected by all out saying, ‘Can we be on the game please?’ and [Hideo] says no. But I don’t know.

“We’re continuing to build a really special relationship with Hideo. And I think we get him and I think he gets us. If the call comes in to do more then of course, we’ll be there in a second.”

Chvrches previously provided music for games like 'Grand Theft Auto V' and 'Forza'.