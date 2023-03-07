Gigi Hadid is "so grateful" for the life her parents have given her.

The 27-year-old supermodel is the daughter of 'Real Housewives' star Yolanda and multimillionaire property developer Mohamed Hadid and explained that she is so thankful for the lifestyle her parents' "hard work" has afforded her that she tries to show people why she "deserves" to be in the spotlight now.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I think that it's really important. I'm very grateful for the life that I've come from and my parents worked really hard to give me that so I try to be myself and try to show people why I deserve to be there.

Meanwhile, Gigi - who has two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend and former One Direction star Zayn Malik - went on to reveal that she became "crazy" during the COVID-19 pandemic but enjoyed the privacy she was able to have throughout her pregnancy because of the lockdowns.

She said: "I was pregnant during COVID which was interesting, strange, lovely. There was two sides to it, there was like, I loved that I was able to have my pregnancy be very private and very peaceful. Obviously, I got to stop working a lot sooner than I would have if COVID hadn't hit. But it would have been nice to have got out the house and meet up with friends and go to lunch or just do other things. I was a crazy pregnant person. I'd go to the grocery store and then put everything home down on the ground and then from the ground, I'd wipe it down and then do the counter. But it made me feel stable and I could focus on what might help in my work environment."