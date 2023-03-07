Jada Pinkett Smith had "no part" in Will Smith smacking Chris Rock.

The 51-year-old actress was the butt of a joke made by comedian Chris, 58, when he hosted the Academy Awards in 2022 which led to her husband Will walking up to the stage and striking him across the face but now an insider has alleged that she has had "no involvement" in the drama and has been an "obsession" of Chris's for almost three decades.

The source told PEOPLE: "Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled. Chris is obsessed with her and that's been going on for almost 30 years. Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed. "

The insider went on to recall that Chris - who compared alopecia sufferer Jada's shaven head to that sported by Demi Moore in 'G.I Jane' - had joked about her attempts to highlight a lack of black members of the Academy Awards body in 2016 in his recent Netflix special, but insisted that his claims that she had told him to "quit the Oscars" were totally untrue.

The source added: "Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few black members, and Chris took it to this? She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job

"I was shocked at how many times Chris used the word b**** in referring to Jada!"