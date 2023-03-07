Jennifer Coolidge thinks it is hilarious that she has been featured in a gay adult film.

The 61-year-old actress is seen in a clip from 'Single All The Way' as models Eli and Tyler watch a scene Netflix's gay rom-com at the start of their pornographic film for Corbin Fisher Studios and

After being alerted to the appearance by PopCrave, she told the outlet: "I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time that is so f******funny!"

In the clip at the beginning of the X-rated film, Jennifer's character Aunt Sandy is seen on a screen as she notes that gay men are "always obsessed" with her, in an apparent nod to her own real-life status as a gay icon before the actual film starts.

Her character says: "It’s because the gays just know how to do stuff, you know? They’re survivors and, for some reason, they are always obsessed with me. I don’t know why, I like it.” Eli then tells Tyler, “She’s right, gays do know how to do stuff.”

The 'White Lotus' star previously admitted that she has always had a natural rapport with gay men but was never "conscious" of the meaning until later in life.

She said: " It just started from a very young age. You go with what you’re attracted to. I think that’s really what most of our youth is. And that’s just what I was attracted to in all my friends. I don’t think they had figured it out at the time when we were really, really young, but they eventually figured it out. And yeah, and it was all the gay men and all the gay women in my town, at my school or at camp.

"I think it’s just a mutual thing. I was never conscious of it, ever. It was just the people I was attracted to."