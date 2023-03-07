King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla faced a barrage of boos and taunts from anti-monarchy protestors on their latest official visit.

The royal, 74, and his 75-year-old wife were confronted by demonstrators waving ‘Not My King’ banners and shouting for the monarch to “come over and talk to your critics” when the couple toured Colchester in Essex, east England, on Tuesday (07.03.23) to mark its newly-obtained status as a city.

Among them was 75-year-old conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour party leader Jeremy, 73, who is infamous for spreading conspiracy theories about lockdown measures and the Covid vaccine.

The protest was the latest to target Charles from anti-monarchy group Republic, who have vowed to hold a series of protests ahead of and on Charles’ coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, London.

Footage showed crowds cheering on Charles and Camilla as they arrived at Colchester’s Church of Christ the Cornerstone, with boos also ringing out.

Graham Smith from Republic told Mail Online about how they are intent on spreading their message it is “ok to protest against the royals”: “Increasingly people are either losing interest in the royals or turning against them. Instead of a pointless, expensive, coronation we need a serious public debate.

“We believe the British public should be asked, ‘Do you want Charles or a choice?’

“The tide is starting to turn against the monarchy and we need a serious debate about its future.”

Charles and Camilla ignored the boos and jeers, which continued as they arrived at Colchester library, with one of a mob of protestors shouting at them through a megaphone.

Piers told Mail Online he was there to protest against the ‘Terra Carta’ – a charter of green initiatives devised by Charles when he was Prince of Wales.

He said: “He signed this document called the Terra Carta which comes from the World Economic Forum.

“It’s green gobbledygook. It negates the independence of every country, particularly Britain… I am against all the green nonsense he spouts.

“I’m here about the political stance he has taken. I am not really a monarchist, no, but that’s not the issue here.

“It’s against his political stance, his connections with the World Economic Forum and the crazy green agenda coming out of it.

“He’s going along with the World Economic Forum policies which have brought us the injection programmes and all those other things happening now.

“I did meet the Queen when I was student president of Imperial College London a long time ago.

“She was very well informed and communicative. It was good to talk to her actually, I had to entertain her for tea. But I don’t think Prince Charles is communicative.”

Charles last month faced a protest from Republic, with demonstrators again waving the group’s ‘Not My King’ signs when he visited Milton Keynes – and had eggs hurled at him on a tour of York in December.