Sarah, Duchess of York feels free to say what she wants about the royal family since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The 63-year-old royal – who was married to the late monarch’s son Prince Andrew, 63, from 1986 to 1996, with whom she had children Princess Beatrice, 34, and 32-year-old Princess Eugenie – added she is ready to be “authentic Sarah” after the Queen died in September aged 96 after her record 70 years on the throne.

She told ‘Good Morning America’ on Tuesday (07.03.23): “It’s like I’ve taken the mental shackles out of my brain. I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody.

“I’m really, truly authentic Sarah now,” she added.

Sarah, whose ex Andrew is still fighting the fallout from his relationships with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, added her latest romance novel ‘A Most Intriguing Lady’ is partly based on her life.

She said about being as rebellious as its fiery-headed main character Lady Mary: “I think that in life, it’s not just royal institution and monarchy, it’s any bureaucracy that tries to allow this redhead to conform.

“I’m not good at confirming. I believe in the absolute, unequivocal institution of the monarchy.”

Sarah also praised royal rebel Prince Harry, 38, who she said she was “thrilled” to see living a new life in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lilibet.

She added: “(Harry’s) got this lovely wife, and he’s got beautiful children.

“He deserves to be loved like that.”

Sarah also said Harry’s late mum Princess Diana, killed aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car smash, would be “very proud” of him and his older brother William.

But while she said she felt free to speak about the royals, Sarah has made it clear she will always cherish memories of the Queen.

She has added: “The most incredible thing about Her Majesty was that she listened. She really was my idol. She really was my legend.”

Sarah previously said she is convinced the Queen’s corgis bark at the monarch’s ghost.

She has been looking after the royal’s beloved dogs Sandy and Muick since her death and told People magazine about the pets, which were originally given to the monarch as a present from Sarah, Andrew and their daughters: “I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”