Henry Winkler’s autobiography will delve into the “curse of stardom”.

The 77-year-old ‘Happy Days’ actor revealed the cover for his upcoming memoir ‘Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond’ on Monday (06.03.23), and its publisher has promised it will be about a lot more than his life as a Hollywood veteran.

Celadon Books said about the book, out March 31: “Filled with profound heart, charm, and self-deprecating humour, ‘Being Henry’ is a memoir about so much more than a life in Hollywood and the curse of stardom.

“It is a meaningful testament to the power of sharing truth and kindness and of finding fulfillment within yourself.”

It added the book will be “a deeply thoughtful” exploration “of the lifelong effects of stardom and the struggle to become whole”.

The company said: “Henry Winkler, launched into prominence by his role as ‘The Fonz’ in the beloved ‘Happy Days’, has transcended the role that made him who he is.

“Brilliant, funny, and widely-regarded as the nicest man in Hollywood (though he would be the first to tell you that it’s simply not the case, he’s really just grateful to be here), Henry shares in this achingly vulnerable memoir the disheartening truth of his childhood, the difficulties of a life with severe dyslexia, the pressures of a role that takes on a life of its own, and the path forward once your wildest dream seems behind you.”

Henry’s 10 years playing Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli on 1970s sitcom ‘Happy Days’, earned him two Golden Globe Awards and saw him honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He will celebrate 50 years in Hollywood this year and continues to be in demand as an actor, producer, and director – and is currently starring as acting coach Gene Cousineau in HBO’s hit comedy ‘Barry’.

There’s unlikely to be much personal scandal in his upcoming book as Henry has been married to his wife Stacey in a Los Angeles clothes store in 1976 and they married two years later.

They have two children, Max and Zoe, as well as Jed Weitzman, Stacey’s son from her previous marriage with Howard Weitzman, who is Henry’s stepson.

His publisher said: “Of all the titles he has received, the ones he relishes most are husband, father and grandfather.”

Henry has already co-authored the ‘Here’s Hank’ and ‘Hank Zipzer’ series of children’s books which were inspired by his childhood and struggle with undiagnosed dyslexia.

In a statement about the new book, Henry said: “I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it’s hard for me to remember what happened the day before yesterday, but here I go!”