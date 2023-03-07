Sarah Ferguson thinks “forgiveness is key” over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rift with the royal family.

The Duchess of York, 63, shared her advice when asked about Prince Harry, 38, and his 41-year-old wife Meghan’s new life in California away from the royals, during which they have branded ‘The Firm’ racist.

Referencing Harry’s late mum Princess Diana, Sarah said during an hour-long interview with Glamour’s editor Samantha Barry: “Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time and I feel really strongly – and so would the King – (that she would) be so proud of the grandchildren. And of the family.

“And I do believe in family unity. I think forgiveness is key.”

Sarah also opened up about the Sussexes’ so-called ‘Megxit’ from the monarchy in January 2020 during a separate chat with People.

She insisted she has “no judgement” on Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royals for a new life in America with their children, Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lilibet.

Sarah added: “I don’t believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I’m not in a position myself to make any judgments.

“I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.”

Sarah – who was married to the late Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew, 63, from 1986 to 1996, with whom she had children Princess Beatrice, 34, and 32-year-old Princess Eugenie – added to Glamour’s editor she believes her ex is a “very good man” despite his ties to billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

She said: “I feel that he’s... I did... in 1986 I married a very good man.”

But referring to how she didn’t want to say anymore about Andrew, Sarah added: “Zip” when quizzed more about the scandal-hit royal.

Despite her divorce from Andrew, Sarah stayed close to the late Queen, and said about the monarch, who died aged 96 last September at her beloved Balmoral estate: “The Queen was like a hand of support behind your back without being there.

“For the whole nation, for the world. Steadfast, consistent, iconic... an extraordinary ability to put someone at ease.”