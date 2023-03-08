Florence Pugh, Hugh Grant, Andrew Garfield and more are set to present at this weekend's Oscars.

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday (12.03.23) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and another list of stars set to appear was just announced.

The latest additions also include Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Halle Berry, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman and Sigourney Weaver.

The previously confirmed presenters are Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldana and Donnie Yen.

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the prestigious bash for the third time - much to his surprise.

The late-night television legend told The Hollywood Reporter: “And it wasn’t one of those situations where they couldn’t get anybody and they asked me at the last minute — I definitely would have said no if that was the case.

“So, I don’t know, it kind of came out of the blue and they clearly got me at the right moment. I did wait a week to tell my wife. I thought she might react negatively, but she was very positive, so I said, 'OK, yeah, I’ll do it.'"

The 55-year-old comedian also quipped that he is ready to "size up" anyone who attempts to slap him after Will Smith took a swipe at Chris Rock's face at last year's ceremony.

He laughed: "You mean, if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the shit out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run."

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is the film to beat with 11 nominations.