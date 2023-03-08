Jenna Ortega has confirmed she is "single" and admits the "idea of relationships stresses me out".

The 'Wednesday' star admits she is not ready for "being that vulnerable" with a partner while she also admits she is "too obsessed" with her work right now to commit herself to someone else.

She told the April issue of ELLE magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: “Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out. And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are … My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

The 20-year-old actress also admitted she is "fearful of disappointing" people in general, but she worries people will think she is "not all that" once they get to know her.

She said: “I am so fearful of disappointing the people in my life, or even people in public. I want to live up to people’s expectations, which is something that I need to get over, but I’m also scared that, I don’t know, maybe someone will get to know me too well and realise that I’m not all that.”

The 'Jane the Virgin' star added: “The kind words that I hear that they say about me through other people are unbelievable to me. I feel like just the people in my life see me in a way that I don’t really see myself.”

Jenna also confessed that she hates "being goo-goo gaga" over a boy and that's why she doesn't like rom-coms.

She said: "I hate being goo- goo gaga over a boy. I think it's secretly a pride thing.

"It's a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy-oriented or what they're expressing or emoting is based on a guy's position and a guy's story."

Read the full interview via www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a43181047/jenna-ortega-interview-april-2023/.