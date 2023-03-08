Tom Brady has rubbished speculation he could return to the NFL again.

The former American footballer announced last month he was retiring after 23 years on the field, and he has now insisted there is no chance he will be back in an NFL jersey next season, especially after recently adopting a new kitten for his 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

Tom - who also has 13-year-old son, Benjamin, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and son John, 15, with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan - wrote on Twitter: "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter."

The former New England Patriots quarterback confirmed last month that he was retiring "for good".

In an emotional video, he said: "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded.

"I think you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.

"So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many.

"Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Last year, the seven-time Super Bowl winner declared he was retiring from football, only to reverse his decision shortly afterwards and re-sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom penned a 10-year contract with Fox last May, rumoured to be worth $375 million, to become an analyst for the network when he decided to quit playing for good.

But the star recently insisted he doesn't want to rush into his new job.

He said: "I think one thing about my career whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing agreements with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down.

"I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategising and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that could support me in that growth too."