'Jackass' star Bam Margera has been arrested for domestic violence.

A woman told police the 43-year-old stunt performer allegedly kicked her, and he was arrested last Thursday (02.03.23) after officers were called to a house in Escondido, California, at around 5.30am.

According to TMZ, Bam - whose real name is Brandon Cole - was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.

He later posted $50,000 bail and was released.

Lt. Ryan Wisniewski, with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, has told PEOPLE that Bam is due in court on Thursday (09.03.23).

Last month, Bam's estranged wife Nicole Boyd - with whom he has five-year-old son Phoenix - filed for divorce.

The pair married in 2013, but she filed separation documents in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as a reason for their split.

Nicole listed the date of their separation as September 2021.

In the documents, she requested legal and physical custody of Phoenix, but wants Bam to have visitation rights in the Los Angeles county area, and is also asking for spousal support.

In January, Bam told how he was "pronounced dead" in December 2022 after suffering four seizures.

Bam was admitted to hospital after he was struck down with coronavirus, and during one seizure he bit his tongue so hard it "was nearly falling off", and he later drank some infected blood which gave him pneumonia.

He said: "I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off.

"It got so swollen and puffy, it wouldn't fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat."