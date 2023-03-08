Two 'Star Wars' movies are said to have been shelved.

'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins was due to helm 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron', but the motion picture is now said to be on the back burner.

Sources have told Variety that the film is no longer in active development at Lucasfilm.

The publication also claims a 'Star Wars' movie produced by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige isn't in active development either.

However, Taika Waititi is said to still be working on a 'Star Wars' motion picture, which he is likely to star in if it comes to fruition.

In December, Jenkins admitted she wasn't sure if the 'Rogue Squadron' project "will happen or not".

She said in a statement: "Sigh ... I’m not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts:

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further.

"When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honoured to do, so I agreed.

"They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

In the same statement, Jenkins - who directed the first two 'Wonder Woman' films, in which Gal Gadot played the titular superhero - told how she did not "walk away" from the 'Wonder Woman' franchise, after it was reported 'Wonder Woman 3' was not expected to move forward at DC Studios.