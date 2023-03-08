FKA Twigs has gone Instagram official with new boyfriend Jordan Hemingway.

The 35-year-old singer - whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett - has confirmed her relationship with the photographer, director and cinematographer after people had been speculating about her "mystery man".

She wrote: "The whole of my career i’ve been hunted for who i am dating. so this time i’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation.

"his name is @jordan_hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love.

"pap pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. and now i’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs 3 (sic)"

As well as a screenshot of a new article, she also posted a selfie of them together, and a shirtless photo of her partner.

Twigs was previously in a relationship with actor Robert Pattinson, whom she got engaged to in 2015 before they split two years later.

She then started dating 1975 frontman Matty Healy in 2020, while their relationship ended in early 2022.

She also previously dated actor Shia LaBeouf after they met on the set of 2019's 'Honey Boy', and in December 2020 she filed a lawsuit against him, alleging "relentless" abuse.

She previously said: "It's a miracle I came out alive. I think it's luck.

"I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.'

"It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore."

LaBeouf denied all of her claims, including allegations of sexual and physical assault, battery, and knowlingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

His legal time said at the time: "[He] denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."