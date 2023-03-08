Millie Bobby Brown "needs" to have a beauty routine because of her busy schedule.

The 19-year-old actress is known for her role as Eleven in 'Stranger Things' and also stars in the 'Enola Holmes' film franchise and admitted that taking time out of her hectic lifestyle to complete a 10-minute skincare routine is a must.

She told Parade magazine: "I have a routine because I need routine—I think everyone needs routine. I think it's really important to be able to have that 10 minutes of your day so that you can focus on yourself and give back what your soul needs.

"So much of the day consists of work, work, work for me, so being able to take that 10 minutes out of my day to drink a bottle of water, sit down, do something I enjoy, play with my animals—you know, even just sit in my office and be able to talk to people, take care of myself, take care of my skin. I think so much of that is what makes me ready for the next day. So that routine is just basically, consists of drinking water, playing with my animals, doing my skincare routine, going to therapy, journaling and doing what I love, creating more goals."

Millie went on to add that because so much of her daily life is spent putting makeup on and taking it off she has had to find a "balance" consisting of various moisturisers and face washes.

She said: "So much of my day-to-day life is putting makeup on, taking it off, putting makeup on, taking it off and so I found that the balance of that was hydration in my moisturizers and my face washes and really focusing on giving back what your skin is really needing and wanting."